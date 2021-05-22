Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $120,591.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $199,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,356,148. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

NYSE GDOT opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

