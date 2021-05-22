Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cubic were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSE:CUB opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUB. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

