Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Takes $224,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 929,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.