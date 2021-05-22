Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

