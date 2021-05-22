Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $675.81 and a 200 day moving average of $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.