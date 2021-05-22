Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $351,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 133,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,531. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter worth about $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

