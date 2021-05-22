TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,694.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and approximately $17,694.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 57,906,753,821 coins and its circulating supply is 57,906,024,713 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

