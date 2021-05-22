Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.20

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $43.54 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.86 or 0.00999402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00096265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.23 or 0.08377582 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

