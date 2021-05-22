Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 776,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

