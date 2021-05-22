Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 589,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,845,054 shares of company stock worth $152,514,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $9,807,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

