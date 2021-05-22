Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

