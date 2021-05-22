Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of ETR O2D traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €2.31 ($2.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,508,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.