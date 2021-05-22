TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 3,546 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.