Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

