Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THNPF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of THNPF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

