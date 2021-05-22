Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

TM17 opened at GBX 689.22 ($9.00) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 754.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 772.18. The company has a market capitalization of £906.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

