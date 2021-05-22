Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock worth $919,770.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

