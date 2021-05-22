Target Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

TGT stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

