Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading Down 4.6%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 55,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,198,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

