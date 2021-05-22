Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.98.

TTWO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,903. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

