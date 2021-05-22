Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 4,025,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

