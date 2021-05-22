Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.38-6.45 EPS.

SNPS traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average is $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.82.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

