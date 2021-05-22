Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.38-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.035-4.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.82.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

