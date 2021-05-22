Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $851.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

