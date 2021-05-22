Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $238,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 4,640,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

