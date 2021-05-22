SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.