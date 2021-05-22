Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Up 1.7%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.97 and last traded at $166.37. 5,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SZKMY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

