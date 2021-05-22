Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

NYSE:SUP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. 188,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,082. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.80.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.