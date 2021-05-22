Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 169,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,085. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

