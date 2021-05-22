Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.
Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 169,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,085. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.
