Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

UNH traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

