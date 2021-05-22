Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 199,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.