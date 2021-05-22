Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $362.54. 264,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,745. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.32 and a 1-year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.