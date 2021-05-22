Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 4,025,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

