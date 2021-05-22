Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

