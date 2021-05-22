Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,083 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $$97.42 during midday trading on Friday. 3,489,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

