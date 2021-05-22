Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,254 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

