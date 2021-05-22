Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $27.02 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.