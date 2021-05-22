Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.99 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.34. The company had a trading volume of 248,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,752. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,621. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

