Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,492 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,243,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

