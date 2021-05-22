Strong One Day Volume Reaches $879,077.00 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $112.22 or 0.00299017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $15.52 million and $879,077.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00058659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00404537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00193367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00849681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

