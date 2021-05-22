Strike Achieves Market Cap of $122.43 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $122.43 million and $1.88 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $42.38 or 0.00111536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00372097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00196868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.81 or 0.00881257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,889,243 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

