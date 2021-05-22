Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.03). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

