StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $234.69 million and $20.17 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.66 or 0.00880305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.