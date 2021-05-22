Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) vs. Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Head to Head Survey

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Immersion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, meaning that its share price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Storage Computer and Immersion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Immersion $35.95 million 6.87 -$20.04 million ($0.56) -14.29

Storage Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immersion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Storage Computer and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Immersion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immersion has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Immersion -5.51% 0.24% 0.15%

Summary

Immersion beats Storage Computer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers reference designs and SDKs; and licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, the company offers engineering and integration services, design kits for actuators, mounting suggestions, controller boards, software libraries, programming examples, and documentation. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

