StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.31. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 261,993 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod acquired 5,522,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in StoneMor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after buying an additional 10,305,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 92,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

