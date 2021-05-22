Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,390 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,256% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on R shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

