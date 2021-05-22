Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,034 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,780% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

