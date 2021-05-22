Stifel Nicolaus Raises Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$4.00

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STPGF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

