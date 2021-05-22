Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.01. 2,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,586,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,825,000.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

