Starbase 1-Day Volume Tops $190,112.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 120.3% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $3.62 million and $190,112.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00892977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.